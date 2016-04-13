So very simple yet so abundant in possibility, this inherently organic, eco-gentle product hands us the chance to rediscover a life less complicated - free of chemicals and waste and in flow with the rhythm of nature and your own body and mind.

Sort of Coal wishes to share the multiple benefits and good karma of White Charcoal with the world by adding their strong sense of design to aesthetic modern wellness and household products that will be used and treasured by people everywhere.

It has been said that the mere flap of a butterfly’s wing can set off a hurricane on a different continent. This product is Sort of Coal's butterfly wing, which they hope will inspire people to choose a more sustainable lifestyle in renewed balance with nature and themselves.