SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Soffits

View 5 Photos
The covered outdoor deck has become the most popular space at the cabin, offering a hybrid of indoor and outdoor.
The covered outdoor deck has become the most popular space at the cabin, offering a hybrid of indoor and outdoor.
The house's south side looks onto the meadow that Jenny and Shawn first fell in love with.
The house's south side looks onto the meadow that Jenny and Shawn first fell in love with.