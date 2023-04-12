SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sarah Johnston

sofas

Emma and Martin found the couch at West Elm. "We sat on a bunch and this one was the most comfortable and we liked its simplicity,
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
Jack Hotho Architecture + Design and Innen Studio helped the couple convert the garage into livable space. The team excavated a portion of the floor to gain ceiling height and the lounge now connects to the backyard via a glass bi-fold door. “On beautiful days, it really becomes this indoor/outdoor room that can host twice as many people,” says Hotho. A Timothy Oulton Haven Sectional in Old Loom was chosen for maximum seating capacity, joined by a Chairish Rush House rug, vintage coffee table, and &amp;Tradition Little Petra Chair.
Romero dressed the daybed cushions with linen and merino wool.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
