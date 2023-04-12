sofas
Jack Hotho Architecture + Design and Innen Studio helped the couple convert the garage into livable space. The team excavated a portion of the floor to gain ceiling height and the lounge now connects to the backyard via a glass bi-fold door. “On beautiful days, it really becomes this indoor/outdoor room that can host twice as many people,” says Hotho. A Timothy Oulton Haven Sectional in Old Loom was chosen for maximum seating capacity, joined by a Chairish Rush House rug, vintage coffee table, and &Tradition Little Petra Chair.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.