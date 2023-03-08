SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lauren C. Weissman

Sofa

View 6 Photos
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
A cutout in a wall in the kitchen creates a sight line to the living/dining room, which is overlooked by the art loft. The kitchen range is by Fulgor Milano, while the sconces are from Vipp.
“We were trying to be respectful of the original house but also feel free to make changes,” says Jagoda.
“We were trying to be respectful of the original house but also feel free to make changes,” says Jagoda.