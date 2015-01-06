Smart Home Innovations We're Excited to See at CES 2015

The behemoth that is the International CES trade show gets under way on January 6, and the buzz around the Las Vegas Convention Center is that 2015 could be the year that smart home technology tips into the mainstream. There is a concerted effort to build "ecosystems" that will help us manage multiple devices from the same platform. Belkin announced an expansion of its WeMo line of connected-home products, for instance, while Nest has added 15 companies to its Works With Nest program, which seeks to make its smart thermostat the eyes and ears of the connected home of the not-too-distant future. Here are eight smart-home innovations that we're looking forward to seeing at this year's CES.