The architect and his team devised an armature on the back of the container that will eventually be covered with vines, concealing the AC and heating unit, the reservoir for graywater and the composting toilet outlet.
Poteet replaced one wall with a large steel-and-glass lift-and-slide window wall, which he says makes the best use of indirect light. “The big sliding door and picture window make the 250-square-foot living space feel big,” says Hill.
A pergola made of opaque, corrugated polycarbonate extends from the front facade and guards against bright sunlight, wind, and rain.
A translucent pergola shades this 183-square-foot studio made from hardy OSB.
A skylight floods the second-story loft space with natural light.
Sasaki placed an open-plan kitchen, dining area and living space on the second level; a flexible loft space is situated above the kitchen.
When folded up, the built-in desk spans the width of the office.
The front door of the home opens to an office, where a built in desk folds down to save space when not in use. The room features concrete floors and plywood walls.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
A pair of double doors leads to the large screened porch. At the ceiling, rafters underscore the skylight, casting shadows that mark the passage of the sun.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Hinged doors on the house's exterior fold open to reveal more storage space.
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
A birch folding shelf, situated between the bedroom area and the kitchen, is where Mariah eats, prepares food, or works.
"Under my bed, I have storage cubbies that hold clothing and art and cleaning supplies," Mariah says. "The picture ledge above my bed is a storage and display area for books and small art pieces."
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.