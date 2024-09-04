Granite counters cover the cabinets, and the island's open shelves were inspired by the work of Donald Judd. Tiled toe kicks, with tile from the Rairies Montrieux factory, gives them the appearance of floating against the wall.
The upstairs bedroom has the same wood, Beech stained with a cinnamon-colored oil, for the sink vanity, and vaulted ceilings.
The architects maximized the small space in a lower bedroom with a built-in bed with storage underneath. The Oak parquet flooring was chosen to echo the main house finishes.
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
Jessica, seen here inside her studio, is a multidisciplinary artist with an emphasis on print-making.
The mural was improvised by Jessica and Dan after they ran out of Arbor Wood cladding, but architect Annabell Ren had encouraged them to incorporate Jessica's art into the project.
Dan and Jessica eventually hope to add rain barrels to capture water for use in irrigating their garden.