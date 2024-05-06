“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
An expansive picture window frames views of the natural landscape in the bedroom area, where the headboard doubles as a bar for the dining space.
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."
Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
Method Homes collaborated with atelierjones to rebuild three homes that were destroyed by the 2021 Dixie Fire in Northern California.
Located just outside Chicago, the 1894 Winslow House offers 5,000 square feet packed with well-preserved built-ins and decorative glasswork.