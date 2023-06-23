The main living area features pieces by George Nakashima and Sam Maloof. Japanese tansu cabinets frame the space, each adorned with artwork and souvenirs from nature.
“The exterior walls are not happy with just being the limitation between interior and exterior,” Collectif Encore explains. “You can shower, go to the toilet, stand on stage, cook, sleep and bathe ‘inside’ the walls.”
In contrast to the home's “heavy” appearance, the interior feels light and airy. Large panes of glass frame views of a secret garden to the north and a clearing for events to the south.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
A custom blue Durat countertop and birch-plywood vanity in the bathroom match the renovation’s mate-rial palette, while Daltile wall subway tiles add an unexpected flair.
Sheer curtains let light and breezes into the master bedroom.
The hallway on the first floor has a runner by Beni Rugs, a pair of vintage Carlo Scapa chairs, and a ’60s rosewood mirror by Aksel Kjersgaard.
A twin bed that he designed anchors a flex room on the second floor.
One of the biggest challenges of the project was just finding solid ground to build upon. “We just dug and dug, nearly five meters down. It looked like an area of war,” says Gylfir.