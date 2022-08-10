SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by mary camacho

sky lighting

View 4 Photos
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Pictured is a dining area furnished with a Bolia table and &Tradition chairs. Owners can personalize the interiors with their choice of furniture, finishes and fittings.
Pictured is a dining area furnished with a Bolia table and &Tradition chairs. Owners can personalize the interiors with their choice of furniture, finishes and fittings.
Some of the home’s interior walls are clad in timber from floor to ceiling.
Some of the home’s interior walls are clad in timber from floor to ceiling.