Spatial Intelligence

This five-star renovated duplex penthouse by renowned architects Gordon Kahn associates has four bedrooms and four and a half baths with sweeping direct views of Central Park, the New York City skyline, the Hudson River, the East River as well as the Long Island sound. The open concept design includes a formal dining area and two separate gourmet kitchens with Gaggenau and Miele appliances including a wine refrigerator and a coffee machine that lends itself for grand scale entertaining. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage: bit.ly/2el...

