Spatial Intelligence

Whether it be a warehouse renovation that creatively adapts an industrial space or a waterfront penthouse with unobstructed views, open-plan living trades cramped rooms for spacious, multipurpose areas. It makes for a more social environment, which is great for entertaining—or if you have to keep an eye on the kids. Explore the collection for examples and stories of modern, open concepts we love.
This five-star renovated duplex penthouse by renowned architects Gordon Kahn associates has four bedrooms and four and a half baths with sweeping direct views of Central Park, the New York City skyline, the Hudson River, the East River as well as the Long Island sound. The open concept design includes a formal dining area and two separate gourmet kitchens with Gaggenau and Miele appliances including a wine refrigerator and a coffee machine that lends itself for grand scale entertaining. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage: bit.ly/2el...
Located on Toronto’s Waterfront, this light-filled penthouse showcases unobstructed north, south, east and west views of the lake and the city. The incredibly spacious open layout design is framed with floor to ceiling windows that take advantage of the vistas visible throughout the home. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty Canada: bit.ly/2ej...
Located in a privately gated community within walking distance to Grace Bay Beach, the casual contemporary villa plans were designed by Simon Wood Associates and truly capture the essence of indoor/outdoor Caribbean living. The open concept design with cathedral ceilings and A-frame windows provide a vast amount of natural light and visual space throughout the interior of the villa. Learn more about this property at Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2ei...
This state-of-the-art home is a masterwork of Minimalist design; featuring Atlantic Seaboard views and an ultra-modern open concept living area with gas fireplace. This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home was designed by Jenny Mills in order to maximize the waterfront views on the slopes of Lion’s Head. Learn more about this property at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2ej...
Situated on the Gulf Shores of Bonita Beach, this three-bedroom contemporary masterpiece was designed by Randall Stofft. Features inside include a striking spiral staircase that serves all three floors with a chandelier adorned in the middle, an airy open concept layout, and a separate spiral staircase leading to the rooftop where breathtaking Gulf Coast sunsets can be enjoyed. Learn more about this property at Premier Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2eH...