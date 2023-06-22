Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
j
Collection by
Joan Squeri
simple /clever use of materials
View
6
Photos
The brick wall was intended to introduce an element of warmth into the living room.
The use of brick in the apartment was inspired by the external facade of the block.
External staircases inspired the graphic design of the bespoke floor tiles.
The original mosaic tiles in the balcony were retained and serves as an important design inspiration for the rest of the apartment.
The decision to have a patterned brick lay was a decision made on site.
Share