Silver Property
Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
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