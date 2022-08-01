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Collection by stephen mullens

Silver Property

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Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
The building's entrance sits along a popular alleyway, enveloped with vibrant graffiti.
The building's entrance sits along a popular alleyway, enveloped with vibrant graffiti.
Forming a bookend to the short terrace, the home's parapet is faceted, folding elegantly around the corner, creating a robust addition to the streetscape.
Forming a bookend to the short terrace, the home's parapet is faceted, folding elegantly around the corner, creating a robust addition to the streetscape.
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Floor plan of Ginebra by Hernán Landolfo
Floor plan of Ginebra by Hernán Landolfo
The rear terrace’s flourishing garden includes butterfly-attracting Asclepias plants, an almond tree, and grasses and sages that bring bees. “In spring, the air is filled with their buzzing,” says Hernán.
The rear terrace’s flourishing garden includes butterfly-attracting Asclepias plants, an almond tree, and grasses and sages that bring bees. “In spring, the air is filled with their buzzing,” says Hernán.
The front terrace is furnished with a set of vintage steel chairs. “Their design is classic for Argentinean garden furniture from the ’60s and ’70s,” says Hernán.
The front terrace is furnished with a set of vintage steel chairs. “Their design is classic for Argentinean garden furniture from the ’60s and ’70s,” says Hernán.
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
Pink terrazzo treads give a sense of lightness to the home’s patinated outdoor spaces.
Pink terrazzo treads give a sense of lightness to the home’s patinated outdoor spaces.
At one end of the living room, tall glass doors lead to an interior garden and one of the four openings—in this case more of a crack—that Hernán made between the houses. “It’s Luisa’s favorite place to hide when we play hide-and-seek,” he says.
At one end of the living room, tall glass doors lead to an interior garden and one of the four openings—in this case more of a crack—that Hernán made between the houses. “It’s Luisa’s favorite place to hide when we play hide-and-seek,” he says.
Architect Hernán Landolfo combined two adjacent houses on a sun-dappled street in Buenos Aires to create a home for himself, his partner, Lucía Gentile, their daughter, Luisa, and the family dog, Roca.
Architect Hernán Landolfo combined two adjacent houses on a sun-dappled street in Buenos Aires to create a home for himself, his partner, Lucía Gentile, their daughter, Luisa, and the family dog, Roca.

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