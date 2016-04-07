Shrader House

We designed this Cole Valley renovation for a young family of three as their ‘forever home’. Excited to revive the house and make it their own, and committed to the design and building process, the clients goals for us were to maximize the quality of the spaces and to keep costs to a minimum.

A new, central, skylit stair connects the three floors, sending daylight streaming into every nook of the home’s large footprint throughout the day. We introduced a modern and subtly playful aesthetic to the interiors, with clean lines and focused material choices, as well as a strong visual and physical relationship from the interiors to the west-facing backyard—a coveted find in San Francisco.