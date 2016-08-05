Cristina Jorge de Carvalho - Interior Design introduces its new SHOWROOM: A by appointment only sales showroom space in Lisbon, where each visitor can discover the contemporary, timeless and exclusive design that defines Cristina Jorge de Carvalho signature projects.

Located in a building from the late nineteenth century, in Avenida da Liberdade, the new 300 sqm space allows its visitors to get acquainted with Cristina Jorge de Carvalho's aesthetic, as well as to buy exclusive pieces from the designer and designer brands represented by the studio.

CJC Showroom is a living space, which breathes Cristina Jorge de Carvalho's inspirations and reflects the work developed throughout 15 years.