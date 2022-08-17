SubscribeSign In
Antonio designed and made the Perspex towel rack in the bathroom when he couldn't find one that suited the space. The Polo stool by Anna Castelli Ferrieri for Kartell is from Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
Wood panel shutters in the style of Dutch doors allow for simultaneous privacy and sunlight in the bedroom. Antonio purchased the yellow Kartell storage pieces at Bi-Rite Studio in Brooklyn.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
Bower is releasing a series of mirrors that were sourced and cut in New York City.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
“We started our design process with a focus on material—the goal was to create a durable, weatherproof collection that stands the test of time,” says Ben Parsa, CEO of CABA Design, who created the Chicory outdoor collection. “We instinctively knew the best outdoor timber product is teak and focused on capturing the elegance and uniqueness of the wood while also ensuring we didn’t use a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Melbourne firm Splinter Society’s main goal for the Bungalow 8 renovation and expansion was to create "a more modern, free-flowing series of connected living spaces,
Raised beds and containers are excellent choices for beginners, as you can avoid remedying your existing soil and ensure your new crops are receiving the appropriate nutrients via new potting soil.
All teak furniture uses Grade-A solid Indonesian legal wood that’s plantation grown and sustainably harvested.
Louise Campbell, Prince chair, 2001.
