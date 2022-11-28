In the office, a Reale table by Carlo Mollino and a Conference chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll look out on the gardens. The lamp is from Le Bon Marché. On the wall is a photograph by Dutch artist Barry Marré, and below it is a custom oak heater cover designed by Pilon.
Michael has a small side business for his custom audio equipment, called HIFI/MPLS. The turntable is the Brutus model. It combines concrete, rosewood, and brass, and weighs about 160 pounds.
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
The half-wall makes furniture arrangement in the living room a bit easier, as a couch can be placed against it to create a conversation area near the preserved window seat.
“We always joke that we will establish a religion, but we are not super-weird people or intellectuals. We are boring couples with kids who were open to something different,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Berube introduced the owners to Jan Kath rugs when they couldn't find vintage carpets they liked. It was love at first sight. "I've been waiting my whole life to find these,
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.