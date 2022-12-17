Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Shelves

View 10 Photos
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
A wall of built-in storage cubbies, shelving, and a bench anchors the bright white-painted bedroom, which features a walk-in closet.
A wall of built-in storage cubbies, shelving, and a bench anchors the bright white-painted bedroom, which features a walk-in closet.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Set in a historic 19th-century building, the $4.4M apartment comes with 14-foot-tall ceilings, four bedrooms, and a wood-clad chef’s kitchen.
Set in a historic 19th-century building, the $4.4M apartment comes with 14-foot-tall ceilings, four bedrooms, and a wood-clad chef’s kitchen.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
High ceilings, an open staircase, and fitted cabinetry are some of the space-enhancing features in the living room.
High ceilings, an open staircase, and fitted cabinetry are some of the space-enhancing features in the living room.