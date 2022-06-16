SubscribeSign In
Worrell Yeung leaned into the loft’s unique geometry with details such as the entryway bookcase and the directionality of the flooring’s installation. The bookcase—a custom metal fabrication finished in British matte gold—is a nod to the shifting grid of the New York City streets. The wood flooring—custom hand-finished Northern white oak from Madera—responds perpendicularly to the city grid and creates dynamic moments within the triangular space.
A discreet built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.
The mobile furniture items can easily be relocated to suit different needs and occasions.
Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
