Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The upholstered wall was crafted by Casamento. The daybed is from Houtlander, featuring custom cushions by Casamento.
The kitchen is lower than the rest of the open-plan living area, helping to create distinct zones between the cosy living space and the practical cooking area. A three-metre long rooflight above floods the kitchen with natural light.