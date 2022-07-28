SubscribeSign In
Shape shifting Spaces

Giant folding doors conceal the bedroom.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
Client, Marianne, and architect, Binke Lendhardt, one of the founders of Crossboundaries, met in Beijing 15 years ago through mutual friends. When she bought the boat, Marianne wanted to bridge Eastern and Western concepts of design and so approached Crossboundaries. In keeping with this approach, the boat is named Fàng Sōng 放松—which translates from Chinese into “Relax!”—representing a link to Marianne’s life and experiences in China.
A slim pull-out pantry beside the LG refrigerator offers added storage for kitchen items without taking up too much floor space.
Furniture designer Ash Dipert transformed three disused structures behind his parents' Craftsman home in Bakersfield, California, into a fun and functional accessory dwelling unit. The goal was to turn the space into a guest suite that "feels like an out of body experience; a Willy Wonka vacation hideaway," says the designer, who now lives in the ADU.
Two pull-down compartments in the kitchen hide an electric cooktop and chopping block, while paper towels are tucked away in a curved yellow container. “I didn’t want anything out in the open,” Ash says.
Metal closets separate the bedroom-and-living area from the kitchen and the bath.
"The porch was designed to use most of the concrete slab surface," Sopeoglou says. "The metal panels fold out from the kitchen and allow for maximum openness. I removed the structural column from the corner so the space is free from obstruction, and the clients can enjoy the views when they gather during lunchtime."
