“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
An artist by trade, and gardener by passion, Allison Paschke commissioned Providence-based architecture firm 3SIXØ to build a modest cottage that would allow her to reconnect with nature. She landscaped the home’s lush gardens herself.
“I believe in simplicity and natural materials,” says Steph. “In our home, what really pops is our things: our furniture, art, and books. And in my [Tiny Grocer] store in the same way what really pops is our products.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
Greenery cascades from planters at each level of the home.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
A screen made from concrete breeze blocks allows breeze and filtered light into the stairwell.
The simple palette of the house of recycled bricks, terrazzo floors, timber floors. white painted walls and concrete breeze blocks are put together in a thoughtful manner.
The translucent timber-frame eastern facade lets in diffuse light perfect for painting.
The home's proximity to the river required extensive site preparation to comply with the requirements of the high-flood zone, to the tune of $80K.
A subtle palette keeps the interior sleek, allowing the warm, natural tones of the wooden furniture to come to the fore.
Situated on a small-footprint site on the banks of the Westport River, Mark Lawton Architecture constructed a high-functioning home for a total of $851,000.