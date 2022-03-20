The architects designed the large glass expanses in the dining and living areas so that their frames are hidden from view. “I love the way the light comes into the cabin and meets the curved surfaces of the walls and ceilings,” Bae Brandtzæg says. The kitchen’s custom cabinets were designed by Atelier Oslo and constructed by the contractor, Byggmester Bård Bredesen. The gas-powered stove, oven, and fridge are by VERA.