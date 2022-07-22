SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lynne Rennie

Scandi Inspired

"I think the strong, simple, unrefined setting of nature all around The Lofthouse forces you into a different state of mind," says Tarah MacAlmon. "There is something that happens mentally when you aren’t on your own man-made turf anymore. You are on nature’s turf, and there really is a certain awe and even pause that comes with that."
Initially, Tarah had wanted a backwoods-style path that felt less refined and more rugged. Drew, however, proposed a clean path that could be shoveled and provide greater clarity for guests. "In the end, Drew won, and I’m not mad about it," says Tarah. "It’s not as charming as I would have liked, but it’s very functional and so easy to plow during our cold, snowy seasons. We added some really lovely path lighting to give it a nice ambient evening glow."
The Lofthouse is built one of the many hills separating it from the couple’s main residence. "Excavation was a challenge, as we wanted to maintain as much of the existing landscape as possible, but needed to clear out trees for the foundation," says Tarah.
