RV's

I like the rolled up shades, instead of what I have (gather at base of window)

Inside the renovated Airstream, a woman prepares a meal. The skylight above the cook top lets fumes escape the small space. Photo by Sadamu Saito.
The materials palette that I chose is light in color with a few splashes of color. This lightness holds the space open and gives it a contemporary feel.
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
The Airstream's meeting area is marked by an Eero Saarinen-designed Tulip table.
At just 80 square feet, The Kugelschiff is a renovated Airstream Bambi II that now serves as a tech entrepreneur’s tiny home and office. Edmonds + Lee Architects designed a desk set on pistons that converts to a bed, creating a smart home office idea for small spaces.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
