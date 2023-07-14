The feeling of immersion is achieved on the ground floor, where communal areas open to the surrounding forest through opposing windows that can fully slide into the wall, merging the outer and inner living space. “The home’s footprint is roughly 480 square feet, but still meets all the clients’ needs, including hosting family and friends, for a simple yet comfortable life,” say the architects.
This particular cabin may be done, but Castillero and Reed are just getting started. “I like the idea of working on something and tweaking and perfecting it,” says Castillero, who is now envisioning building a network for Hideouts, each iteration improving on the next to provide an even better getaway for creatives to disconnect with the world and reconnect with nature.
