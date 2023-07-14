SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by John Lord

RV

View 41 Photos
"We decided to bring the kale-green shade from the kitchen into the bedroom by painting the wardrobe green," adds Lauren.
"We decided to bring the kale-green shade from the kitchen into the bedroom by painting the wardrobe green," adds Lauren.
The custom-built kitchen was made from hardwood flooring material. Now, this area serves as a gathering place for families to join together.
The custom-built kitchen was made from hardwood flooring material. Now, this area serves as a gathering place for families to join together.
They installed new pull-down shades to give the windows a more modern look. Cedar shiplap and wallpaper have also been used for the accent walls.
They installed new pull-down shades to give the windows a more modern look. Cedar shiplap and wallpaper have also been used for the accent walls.
"The bathroom may have been my favorite transformation," explains Lauren. "I spotted some beautiful inspiration from Studio McGee and I was hooked on the floral wallpaper idea."
"The bathroom may have been my favorite transformation," explains Lauren. "I spotted some beautiful inspiration from Studio McGee and I was hooked on the floral wallpaper idea."
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
The biggest changes were made to the kitchen. Here, they removed all the cabinets in the upper section and added open shelving, a vent hood, a backsplash of white hexagon tiles, and lovely gold accents.
The biggest changes were made to the kitchen. Here, they removed all the cabinets in the upper section and added open shelving, a vent hood, a backsplash of white hexagon tiles, and lovely gold accents.
The couple enjoyed the renovation process so much that they have since launched an RV design and remodeling business called The Arrow Anglers.
The couple enjoyed the renovation process so much that they have since launched an RV design and remodeling business called The Arrow Anglers.
This area now makes a beautiful spot to curl up and read a book.
This area now makes a beautiful spot to curl up and read a book.
By combining a carefully chosen selection of items from Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowes, and IKEA with vintage and designer accessories, the couple have managed to infuse a variety of styles into the camper, while staying within their budget.
By combining a carefully chosen selection of items from Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowes, and IKEA with vintage and designer accessories, the couple have managed to infuse a variety of styles into the camper, while staying within their budget.
"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"
"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
A simple kitchen includes a traditional wood stove, but much of the cooking is done outside, on the outdoor wood-fired grill.
A simple kitchen includes a traditional wood stove, but much of the cooking is done outside, on the outdoor wood-fired grill.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
The feeling of immersion is achieved on the ground floor, where communal areas open to the surrounding forest through opposing windows that can fully slide into the wall, merging the outer and inner living space. “The home’s footprint is roughly 480 square feet, but still meets all the clients’ needs, including hosting family and friends, for a simple yet comfortable life,” say the architects.
The feeling of immersion is achieved on the ground floor, where communal areas open to the surrounding forest through opposing windows that can fully slide into the wall, merging the outer and inner living space. “The home’s footprint is roughly 480 square feet, but still meets all the clients’ needs, including hosting family and friends, for a simple yet comfortable life,” say the architects.
Design in place, it was time to start the actual building—and Castillero was going to need a helping hand. "Although I like to have my hands in all aspects of things, I knew I couldn’t do it completely by myself,
Design in place, it was time to start the actual building—and Castillero was going to need a helping hand. "Although I like to have my hands in all aspects of things, I knew I couldn’t do it completely by myself,
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The natural greenery on the property includes lemongrass, aloe vera, mango trees, cashew trees, and avocado trees.
The natural greenery on the property includes lemongrass, aloe vera, mango trees, cashew trees, and avocado trees.
This particular cabin may be done, but Castillero and Reed are just getting started. “I like the idea of working on something and tweaking and perfecting it,” says Castillero, who is now envisioning building a network for Hideouts, each iteration improving on the next to provide an even better getaway for creatives to disconnect with the world and reconnect with nature.
This particular cabin may be done, but Castillero and Reed are just getting started. “I like the idea of working on something and tweaking and perfecting it,” says Castillero, who is now envisioning building a network for Hideouts, each iteration improving on the next to provide an even better getaway for creatives to disconnect with the world and reconnect with nature.

21 more saves