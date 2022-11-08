SubscribeSign In
The traditional facade of this Craftsman home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley doesn’t give away its industrial-inspired interiors and the ultra-modern, glass rear facade. Originally built in 1906, the Valley Street Project was completely reimagined by architect Ross Levy and architect and interior designer Kevin Hackett for a tech entrepreneur, a community organizer, and their two children.
During: Three exterior load-bearing walls were left intact, while the rear was completely blown out. The design team installed new interior framing.
At the entry, the staircase takes on a sculptural quality and integrates a built-in bench. On the right, the home’s preserved brick is revealed. On the left, a window captures the exterior brick of a neighbor. “We created these moments where the inside and the outside start to blend together,” says Radutny.
“We tried to open up views to the the side yard as much as possible, while placing windows in areas where you don’t necessarily need to draw your blinds,” says Radutny. This collection of irons belonged to the client’s father, who was an industrial designer.
The main floor powder room is behind the wall.
During: The basement was “underpinned” to gain more head height and make the level functional as a self-sufficient suite.
While the historic qualities of the front facade were kept, the back was given a more modern treatment. The window scheme hints at the layout within—the long windows denote where the stairs are, and the sill heights rise in accordance with the need for additional privacy on the upper floors.
The home sits lightly upon its heavily wooded site.
Ontario’s Muskoka region has a rich history of recreational architecture that spans over 100 years.
The Shou Sugi Ban facade is weather resistant and maintenance free. Ironically, the treatment is a bit of an ode to the site, which once held a cottage that burned down.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
The large, covered deck increases the amount of livable space while providing views of the lake and the hillside terrain.
The simple kitchen provides unobstructed views of the lake while cooking. Clerestory windows provide ample diffused light while encouraging cross ventilation.
In the public spaces, large sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection for indoor/outdoor living.
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
The master ensuite is nestled into the pitched roof form of the “inner house”, a feature which is emphasized through the contrast of the white tiles and black structural elements.
In addition to a sound-proof movie theater, the home also features a spacious pool. Plenty of
Down the hall from the principal suite is a spacious sound-proof theater.
