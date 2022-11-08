RowhouseTypeThing
The traditional facade of this Craftsman home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley doesn’t give away its industrial-inspired interiors and the ultra-modern, glass rear facade. Originally built in 1906, the Valley Street Project was completely reimagined by architect Ross Levy and architect and interior designer Kevin Hackett for a tech entrepreneur, a community organizer, and their two children.
At the entry, the staircase takes on a sculptural quality and integrates a built-in bench. On the right, the home’s preserved brick is revealed. On the left, a window captures the exterior brick of a neighbor. “We created these moments where the inside and the outside start to blend together,” says Radutny.
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.
