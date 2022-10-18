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Rooms
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.
Pau (left, with Victoria) was inspired by small but functional spaces from around the world that maximize their natural surroundings, such as traditional wood-framed cabins in Norway and tiny Uruguayan beach homes. In the kitchen, the countertop in Blizzard is from Caesarstone and the appliances are from Jenn-Air.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
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