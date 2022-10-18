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Collection by Karol Duncan

Rooms

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The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
The three Left-Twist Cube's are by Frank Gehry.
Wright treated his residential projects as testing grounds for his evolving visions. Here, we map his impact on future generations of architects through homes by his protégés and admirers.
Wright treated his residential projects as testing grounds for his evolving visions. Here, we map his impact on future generations of architects through homes by his protégés and admirers.
Bøhn Cabin floor plan
Bøhn Cabin floor plan
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.
The hall workspace features a pegboard wall and a built-in bench with storage, in addition to open shelving. For the desk chair, Spot Lab refurbished and reupholstered a vintage chair that had been left on the street.
Kitchen countertops are Dekton; plumbing fixtures are from Signature Hardware, and counter stools are Brooklyn Counter Stools by Vondom.
Kitchen countertops are Dekton; plumbing fixtures are from Signature Hardware, and counter stools are Brooklyn Counter Stools by Vondom.
The revamped four-bedroom dwelling has bamboo flooring, a spiral staircase, and a wraparound porch with a hot tub.
The revamped four-bedroom dwelling has bamboo flooring, a spiral staircase, and a wraparound porch with a hot tub.
A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A Curtis Jere sculpture hangs above a bed from CB2 in the upstairs guestroom. The Louis Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck for Kartell. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A painting, from which Howorko looked to for inspiration when devising the color palette, brightens the living area, which stars an intimate dining table, a reading nook along the windows, and expansive storage.
A painting, from which Howorko looked to for inspiration when devising the color palette, brightens the living area, which stars an intimate dining table, a reading nook along the windows, and expansive storage.
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.
The team lightly reorganized the master bedroom to improve access to the adjoining bath and enlarge its size.
The team lightly reorganized the master bedroom to improve access to the adjoining bath and enlarge its size.
Urban Outfitters home collection is defined by cool color tones and classic midcentury influences.
Urban Outfitters home collection is defined by cool color tones and classic midcentury influences.
Josh kept the original Pella windows and Andersen doors and painted the great room’s cedar interior Extra White from Sherwin-Williams. Kalispel upholstery covers a sectional from Dania.
Josh kept the original Pella windows and Andersen doors and painted the great room’s cedar interior Extra White from Sherwin-Williams. Kalispel upholstery covers a sectional from Dania.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
Bert Pieters and Yves Drieghe furnished Hektor with pieces they brought over from Belgium and Holland, as well as secondhand furniture from Lanzarote.
Pau (left, with Victoria) was inspired by small but functional spaces from around the world that maximize their natural surroundings, such as traditional wood-framed cabins in Norway and tiny Uruguayan beach homes. In the kitchen, the countertop in Blizzard is from Caesarstone and the appliances are from Jenn-Air.
Pau (left, with Victoria) was inspired by small but functional spaces from around the world that maximize their natural surroundings, such as traditional wood-framed cabins in Norway and tiny Uruguayan beach homes. In the kitchen, the countertop in Blizzard is from Caesarstone and the appliances are from Jenn-Air.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.

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