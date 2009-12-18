Rhythms of Modern Life Exhibition

While I was in Miami for Art Basel Miami Beach and Design Miami a couple weeks back, I ducked into my favorite Miami Beach museum the Wolfsonian to have a look around.

Though there were a couple interesting exhibitions up, my favorite by far was "Rhythms of Modern Life: British Prints 1914-1939." Taking their cues from Cubism, Futurism, and the bloody, whizzing world around them, the handful of artists on show here give a gripping account of interwar English life. Check out the slideshow to see what I did. The show runs through February 28th, so get there if you can.