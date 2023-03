Mount Up Keeping a house clean can be a challenge for anyone, but Cooper made things just a tick easier by getting her furniture up off the floor. “I chose to wall mount lots of the furniture so that I could easily sweep or let my Roomba run underneath without crashing into the legs.” She used knotty pine for cabinets and a chest of drawers of her own design and suggests installing wood blocking behind the drywall for extra support. irobot.com