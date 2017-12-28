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Collection by Rachel Ciccariello

Renovations

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The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
Landscape studio Moody Graham collaborated on the garden design, planting mostly edibles and a riot of flowers. The steel trellis crowns the built-in limestone bench and lavender-filled planters.
Landscape studio Moody Graham collaborated on the garden design, planting mostly edibles and a riot of flowers. The steel trellis crowns the built-in limestone bench and lavender-filled planters.
The bedroom walls are painted TK.
The bedroom walls are painted TK.
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
Before: While doing construction on one house, Mairead Murphy and her partner bought the neighboring home (on the left) in an effort to save it and fix it up. That project has since been dubbed Next Door House #2.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
In the dining room, Guillerme et Chambron armchairs from Maison Gerard surround a CB2 table. The ceiling light is by Lambert &amp; Fils. In the kitchen, rich blue cabinetry with wood details from GD Arredamenti is topped with a Caesarstone “Aire Concrete” counter. The gold artwork is by Joyce Billet.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
Aptly named “The Open Corner House,” the rear of the home is rotated 90 degrees, with each perpendicular exposure opening up to views of mature trees, and the all-important patio and pool area. “This is seen over and over again in the film, as the characters are often shown gazing into nature, playing outside, or gathering in covered outdoor areas,” says Ramirez.
Aptly named “The Open Corner House,” the rear of the home is rotated 90 degrees, with each perpendicular exposure opening up to views of mature trees, and the all-important patio and pool area. “This is seen over and over again in the film, as the characters are often shown gazing into nature, playing outside, or gathering in covered outdoor areas,” says Ramirez.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely-wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.
The double custom vanity is made of Ash, with a Rubio Monocoat precoat "Nordic White
The double custom vanity is made of Ash, with a Rubio Monocoat precoat "Nordic White
A cantilevered staircase with tread and railings composed of translucent steel mesh now connects the second and third floors.
A cantilevered staircase with tread and railings composed of translucent steel mesh now connects the second and third floors.
Fuller/Overby Architecture removed a portion of the floor between the second and third levels to create a light-filled, open-air hall. “Our approach to the project was to unearth the original hidden timbers and organize a new open plan around the spatial matrix that they define,” says Overby.
Fuller/Overby Architecture removed a portion of the floor between the second and third levels to create a light-filled, open-air hall. “Our approach to the project was to unearth the original hidden timbers and organize a new open plan around the spatial matrix that they define,” says Overby.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects

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