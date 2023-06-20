SubscribeSign In
3
Collection by 335 Humboldt LLC

Renovations

View 4 Photos
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: The stacked tiles were one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, as the design leaves no room for error. The tiles need to be exactly the same size to achieve the look.
After: The stacked tiles were one of the most challenging parts of the renovation, as the design leaves no room for error. The tiles need to be exactly the same size to achieve the look.
Two Angle II Armchairs from TRNK sit below a quilt by Catherine-Marie Longtin.
Two Angle II Armchairs from TRNK sit below a quilt by Catherine-Marie Longtin.