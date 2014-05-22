Renovation Tips from American Dream Builders' Nate Berkus

In addition to designing spaces and collections (like this one for Target), Nate Berkus hosts the NBC reality design competition series, American Dream Builders, which airs its two-hour season finale this Sunday, May 25, 2014. Every episode features two teams of designers who tackle a complete renovation project that pushes their creative boundaries. Berkus, along with landscape architect Eddie George and interior design expert Monica Pedersen, choose the winner, and the losing group is then forced to eliminate one member. In Sunday’s finale episode, the remaining competitors, Lukas Machnik and Jay Riordan, will battle it out. Pulling inspiration from the show, Berkus shares advice for homeowners considering renovations, whether it’s small fixes or more involved projects.