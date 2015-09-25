Redefining The Light Bulb with Plumen

With its line of low-energy bulbs—the first energy-efficient designer light bulbs to market—Plumen offers a solution for long-lasting illumination that is fit for a well-designed modern home. With designs that offer a sculptural take on incandescent filaments and the shape of traditional bulbs, Plumen provides lighting options that endure, both functionally and aesthetically. Take a closer look at Plumen’s bulbs alongside pendant lights from Niche Modern that showcase the sculptural bulbs.