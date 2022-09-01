SubscribeSign In
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

Record player area

View 15 Photos
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
Even the front door allows natural light to pour into the home.
Even the front door allows natural light to pour into the home.
Custom millwork maximizes storage throughout the home. There is even a special location for the cat.
Custom millwork maximizes storage throughout the home. There is even a special location for the cat.
A USM credenza holds vinyl and booze. Music flows via a Pro-Ject Debut III turntable, a pair of Elipson Planet L speakers, and a Music Hall Audio amplifier. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A USM credenza holds vinyl and booze. Music flows via a Pro-Ject Debut III turntable, a pair of Elipson Planet L speakers, and a Music Hall Audio amplifier. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A better look at Prop/Art! Unlike other frames that lock your stuff behind glass, with Prop/Art you’re invited to touch, read, listen, play, and swap your favorite things.
A better look at Prop/Art! Unlike other frames that lock your stuff behind glass, with Prop/Art you’re invited to touch, read, listen, play, and swap your favorite things.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. Heard to be seen.
The Modern Vinyl Deluxe. Heard to be seen.
Digital Audio Devotee The Zero 1, made by the German company Avantgarde Acoustic, contains a complete digital audio system within the speakers’ polyethylene cabinets. AirPort Express can be used to connect the speakers to a source. Each cabinet contains a DAC (digital- to-analog converter), allowing direct connection to digital sources; the signal is then routed through a digital crossover network and DSP (digital signal processing), which can correct for room acoustics. The three speaker drivers each have their own power amplifers, and the two speakers communicate via radio link. $18,500 per pair.
Digital Audio Devotee The Zero 1, made by the German company Avantgarde Acoustic, contains a complete digital audio system within the speakers’ polyethylene cabinets. AirPort Express can be used to connect the speakers to a source. Each cabinet contains a DAC (digital- to-analog converter), allowing direct connection to digital sources; the signal is then routed through a digital crossover network and DSP (digital signal processing), which can correct for room acoustics. The three speaker drivers each have their own power amplifers, and the two speakers communicate via radio link. $18,500 per pair.
The Minimalist The tiny Lepai LP-2020A+ amplifier can be found on Amazon for an amazing $25—less than you’d pay in shipping for other equipment— and provides enough power for modest speakers like the Dayton Audio B652s, available online for $40, among the best speakers available for under $100 per pair. The Lepai is compatible with Bluetooth adapters, preamps for record players, and even CD players.
The Minimalist The tiny Lepai LP-2020A+ amplifier can be found on Amazon for an amazing $25—less than you’d pay in shipping for other equipment— and provides enough power for modest speakers like the Dayton Audio B652s, available online for $40, among the best speakers available for under $100 per pair. The Lepai is compatible with Bluetooth adapters, preamps for record players, and even CD players.
The architect designed and made most of the furniture for the house in the workshop in his garage, including the sofa, coffee table, kitchen lights (which were water-jet cut from a single piece of aluminium), and the speaker stack, which he based on the ramshackle piles of old stereo equipment commonly found in thrift store Hi-fi Corners.
The architect designed and made most of the furniture for the house in the workshop in his garage, including the sofa, coffee table, kitchen lights (which were water-jet cut from a single piece of aluminium), and the speaker stack, which he based on the ramshackle piles of old stereo equipment commonly found in thrift store Hi-fi Corners.
From media storage gurus Atocha Design, a covetable record cabinet for design-minded music lovers.
From media storage gurus Atocha Design, a covetable record cabinet for design-minded music lovers.