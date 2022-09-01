Record player area
Digital Audio Devotee The Zero 1, made by the German company Avantgarde Acoustic, contains a complete digital audio system within the speakers’ polyethylene cabinets. AirPort Express can be used to connect the speakers to a source. Each cabinet contains a DAC (digital- to-analog converter), allowing direct connection to digital sources; the signal is then routed through a digital crossover network and DSP (digital signal processing), which can correct for room acoustics. The three speaker drivers each have their own power amplifers, and the two speakers communicate via radio link. $18,500 per pair.
The Minimalist The tiny Lepai LP-2020A+ amplifier can be found on Amazon for an amazing $25—less than you’d pay in shipping for other equipment— and provides enough power for modest speakers like the Dayton Audio B652s, available online for $40, among the best speakers available for under $100 per pair. The Lepai is compatible with Bluetooth adapters, preamps for record players, and even CD players.
The architect designed and made most of the furniture for the house in the workshop in his garage, including the sofa, coffee table, kitchen lights (which were water-jet cut from a single piece of aluminium), and the speaker stack, which he based on the ramshackle piles of old stereo equipment commonly found in thrift store Hi-fi Corners.