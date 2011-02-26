Rayko's Plastic Camera Show

If you're in San Francisco this Friday, stop by RayKo Photo Center for the opening reception of their 4th International Juried Plastic Camera Show—featuring images by 80 different photographers from around the world, including Thomas Alleman, Sam Grant, and Michelle Bates (author of the book “Plastic Cameras: Toying with Creativity"). In this age of Hipstamatic iPhone apps and Photoshop effects, it's refreshing to see images produced with film and actual analog cameras. The pieces will be on display through April 30th. I myself just receieved one of Lomography's latest plastic cameras—the Diana Mini En Rose—which I plan on taking out for a spin soon, and sharing on Dwell.com. In the meantime, here is some plastic camera inspiration.