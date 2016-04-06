Random Order is the MA graduation collection of contract textiles (textiles for public environments). The collection concept RANDOM ORDER expresses a visual story for public spaces featuring structural patterns of architecture and echoing random movements of people. Based on this concept, I created intuitive and random patterns and structures in yet a systematic order by adding new expression to my previous design style. 場所検索 The collection consists of six woven upholstery designs and one curtain in three different colorways. The prototypes were woven at the factory of the Swedish weaving mill Svensson.