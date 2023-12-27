Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Caitlin Ingraham

Random Details

View 21 Photos
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
Highlight windows bring an abundance of daylight indoors while maintaining a constant connection with garden views.
Highlight windows bring an abundance of daylight indoors while maintaining a constant connection with garden views.
The couple selected Milgard Essence Series Windows with a fiberglass exterior and solid wood interior to match the timber palette used in the house.
The couple selected Milgard Essence Series Windows with a fiberglass exterior and solid wood interior to match the timber palette used in the house.
Thoughtful joinery in the guest bedroom includes a low cupboard large enough for suitcases.
Thoughtful joinery in the guest bedroom includes a low cupboard large enough for suitcases.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
The bedrooms feature custom ash millwork, while large windows invite views of the outdoors in.
The bedrooms feature custom ash millwork, while large windows invite views of the outdoors in.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
Hallway, Maison JJ Joubert
Hallway, Maison JJ Joubert
The living room, which boasts spectacular views, features a new fireplace, Hans Wegner shell chairs and a Warren Platner coffee table.
The living room, which boasts spectacular views, features a new fireplace, Hans Wegner shell chairs and a Warren Platner coffee table.
Clairmont Dining
Clairmont Dining
Charming midcentury features like the original wood paneling exist throughout.
Charming midcentury features like the original wood paneling exist throughout.

1 more save