Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
NEWYEAR
Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
c
Collection by
Caitlin Ingraham
Random Details
View
21
Photos
On the other side of the wardrobe lies an office space.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
Highlight windows bring an abundance of daylight indoors while maintaining a constant connection with garden views.
The couple selected Milgard Essence Series Windows with a fiberglass exterior and solid wood interior to match the timber palette used in the house.
Thoughtful joinery in the guest bedroom includes a low cupboard large enough for suitcases.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Upstairs, clean, minimalist cabinets offer plenty of storage.
The bedrooms feature custom ash millwork, while large windows invite views of the outdoors in.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
Hallway, Maison JJ Joubert
The living room, which boasts spectacular views, features a new fireplace, Hans Wegner shell chairs and a Warren Platner coffee table.
Clairmont Dining
Charming midcentury features like the original wood paneling exist throughout.
View More
1
more
save
Share