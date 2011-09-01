Rams: Less and More

Making its only American stop in San Francisco, the wonderful show Less and More: The Design Ethos of Dieter Rams opened this week at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. I got a chance to see the show and to interview Rams last week. He was very charming and (verboten in most cases) had little trouble or qualm about picking up the various objects on display as he described their origins. The show, which originated at the Suntory Museum in Osaka, Japan, is on through February 20th, 2012. Here's a sampling of what you'll see at the show and (as if you needed it) another reminder of why Rams' work for Braun and Vitsoe remains the pinnacle of European industrial design.