A 100-year-old oak shades the front of the house, which is clad in weathering yellow cedar.
A rain chain directs rainwater to a collection pit. A deep overhang, partly solid and partially open protects the window wall and dapples light across it.
An aluminum rain chain diverts rain water into a custom-made board form concrete basin, which then irrigates the terraced gardens.
rain chain at back deck
View showing a rain chain downspout at the north. The entire roof utilizes rain chains. The window beyond. (2017)
Galvanized rain chains transport water off the roof. “Depending on how the exterior catches the light, it can appear almost metallic, or you can see the depth of the wood grain,” says Samantha.
Sleeping Cabin rain chain and rain garden.
The tasting room celebrates rainwater as it flows off the roof, down a rain chain, and into the pond.
The "Tippy Cup Rain Chain" teaches the children about water conservation.
Butterfly House, designed by Feldman Architecture for David and Suzanne Rinaldo in California’s Monterey County, is made up of three discrete structures separated by walkways. The distinct folds in the roofs are utilized for rainwater catchment.