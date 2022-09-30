The highlight of the foyer in this Franklin home, completed in 2017, is the large entry door which features a 9 foot high by 6 foot wide panel that pivots open. The door is constructed of rift cut white oak and glass along with a matching transom above. An Indiana limestone wall rises 20’ from the lower level to the ceiling of the foyer. This wall comes in from the outside interrupted only by the jamb of the custom entry door. There is also a subtle drywall reveal featured along the edge where the walls meet the ceiling. The simple and uncluttered steel rail features a design requested by the owner to tie into the recurring linear theme throughout the homes interior and exterior. The expansive foyer showcases the wide plank French oak floor that is used throughout the main floor of the home.