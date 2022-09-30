rails
This photo shows the 'waterfall' effect of the American black walnut sequenced veneer paneling flowing into the solid walnut treads & risers. The flooring was supplied by @LV Wood and finished on site. This photo also shows our favorite Milgo Bufkin tape-in reveal detail which runs continuously throughout the space - a very tricky detail that our GC lost some sleep over.
The stairs in this 2017 Franklin home seemingly float on a frame tubular steel, painted black, in front of the 20’ floor to ceiling limestone wall. The only supports on the staircase other than the top and bottom are where the landing attaches to the front wall. Treads and landing are rift cut white oak stained to match the entry door. The simple linear rail was crafted from rectangular bar stock and tube stock. The open design allows light from the main floor to flood the opening. The lower level features a stone-like luxury vinyl flooring that was selected for it’s warm look and feel and because it is easier under foot than concrete or ceramic tile.
Soaring 20 feet from the lower-level floor to the underside of the main floor ceiling, this 2017 Franklin home features a magnificent wall constructed of split-faced Indiana limestone of varying heights. This feature wall is the perfect backdrop for the magnificent black steel and stained white oak floating stairway. The linear pattern of the stone was matched from outside to inside by talented stone masons to laser perfection. The recess cove in the ceiling provides wall washing hidden LED lighting to highlight this feature wall.
The highlight of the foyer in this Franklin home, completed in 2017, is the large entry door which features a 9 foot high by 6 foot wide panel that pivots open. The door is constructed of rift cut white oak and glass along with a matching transom above. An Indiana limestone wall rises 20’ from the lower level to the ceiling of the foyer. This wall comes in from the outside interrupted only by the jamb of the custom entry door. There is also a subtle drywall reveal featured along the edge where the walls meet the ceiling. The simple and uncluttered steel rail features a design requested by the owner to tie into the recurring linear theme throughout the homes interior and exterior. The expansive foyer showcases the wide plank French oak floor that is used throughout the main floor of the home.