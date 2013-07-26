Promo Daily: J Bennett Fitts

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: J Bennett Fitts

College campuses are filled with youthful sunshine and visions of futuristic endeavors. J Bennett Fitts pitched a project to UCLA Magazine's edit team about revealing the "real" campus of UCLA, the "seemingly mundane places" on the school. I loved these samples he shares in a little promo booklet exploring the hidden beauty of UCLA "behind and between the landmarks." It's not so 90210 anymore!