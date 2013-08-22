Promo Daily: Derek Israelsen

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Derek Israelsen

The paper, the stitch binding, the soft photography. Everything about this photography promo from Salt Lake City photographer Derek Israelsen is delicately fantastic. It's a little book using semi-thick matte card stock, which works really well with his photography style. He has included food, table top, and lifestyle. It's just a lovely little book to flip through every so often to take our minds back to a happy soft place.