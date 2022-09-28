Wall sconces can be either uplights or downlights, providing ambient or task lighting, depending on the fixture, but are rarely powerful enough to provide enough illumination alone to light a large space.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
"The materials and finishes used in the main bath really transformed it from being solely utilitarian into a zen retreat," she says.
Skylights bring in natural light, making the cozy bath feel spacious and bright.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.