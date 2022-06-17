The angled roof structure informs the interior spaces and helps to define the various zones. The higher ceilings above the dining area work to embrace the views, whilst the lower ceiling over the living space creates a cosy atmosphere.
Villa H | interior bedroom
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
Historical Canopy Bed Inspired Room Feature
A view of the minimalist master bedroom.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
“[W]e didn’t need a huge space for our clients to live in harmony, it just needed to be a well thought out space,” says the architects. A V Leg Bed by George Nelson is a classic addition to the bedroom, along with Tolomeo wall mounted luminaires from Artermide. The artwork is from David Band.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.