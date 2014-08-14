Prefab Passive House on San Juan Islands

When two retired teachers decided to build a new home, they knew they wanted an energy-efficient, no-stress Passive House design that would support aging in place. The resulting 1,800-square-foot house is the first Certified Passive House on the San Juan Islands in Washington, and it’s only the fourth in the state. The home, designed by Olympia-based firm The Artisans Group, has a circular floor plan that centers around a prefabricated pod that contains the kitchen and two bathrooms. In order to achieve its Passive status, the residence features an air-sealed exterior shell that provides insulation, efficient windows and doors, and a heat recovery ventilator to keep it warm in the winter. In the summer, careful window placement and shades ensure the space won't overheat.