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Collection by Eduardo Borba

Prefab

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Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
Solar panels create a geometric pattern on the roof of the ADU.
The new prefab unit is located just a few meters from the main home—a thatched-roof cottage that dates back to the 1950s. “The dark color of the cladding blends into the dark hedges in the garden, so the unit doesn’t attract too much attention,” says Vriesema.
The new prefab unit is located just a few meters from the main home—a thatched-roof cottage that dates back to the 1950s. “The dark color of the cladding blends into the dark hedges in the garden, so the unit doesn’t attract too much attention,” says Vriesema.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
The two-bedroom, two-bath Courtyard House is located in a clearing in the New South Wales coastal suburb of Hawks Nest, just a few minutes’ drive from the beach.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
Charmed by the life aquatic, a physician tasked GO'C to create a 618-square-foot floating home with three decks, a full kitchen, and storage galore.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
Developed as a holiday home, the pared-back timber construction is a nod to the modest fisher-cottages prevalent in the area.
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
The Tini M bedroom is surrounded by windows. The initial structure includes a bed base with drawers, bedside tables, and a wood stove.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
A small kitchenette comes complete with a cook top and oven. White oak wood flooring is used throughout, as a standard feature.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
Although aux boxes were originally designed as detached one-room structures of around 100 square feet, they now offer the larger Model 240 and Model 620. (The model number denotes its footprint in square feet).
The 275-square-foot LOVT prefab is a feast of crisp millwork, with a modular daybed stacked on drawers and kitchen cabinets with cutouts for pulls.
The 275-square-foot LOVT prefab is a feast of crisp millwork, with a modular daybed stacked on drawers and kitchen cabinets with cutouts for pulls.
This off-grid retreat is quite literally nestled among the treetops in Epworth, Georgia.
This off-grid retreat is quite literally nestled among the treetops in Epworth, Georgia.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.

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