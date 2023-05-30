SubscribeSign In
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
After a wildfire ripped through Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer’s 10-acre retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains in August of 2020, the couple was determined to build a new home. They were hesitant about investing too much money, though, as they knew that California was only getting drier and more prone to fires.
Client, Marianne, and architect, Binke Lendhardt, one of the founders of Crossboundaries, met in Beijing 15 years ago through mutual friends. When she bought the boat, Marianne wanted to bridge Eastern and Western concepts of design and so approached Crossboundaries. In keeping with this approach, the boat is named Fàng Sōng 放松—which translates from Chinese into “Relax!”—representing a link to Marianne’s life and experiences in China.
