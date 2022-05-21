SubscribeSign In
g

Pools and water rooms

View 11 Photos
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
A stainless steel, wall-mounted sink appears to float, as does the steel shelf below, and the pipes are hidden in the wall.
Hallway
Hallway
A spa-like soaking room is also included in the 13,778-square-foot residence.
A spa-like soaking room is also included in the 13,778-square-foot residence.
The steps that lead from the covered patio down to the pool are crafted by a local brand, creating a connection between the built form and the site.
The steps that lead from the covered patio down to the pool are crafted by a local brand, creating a connection between the built form and the site.
Steps lead down the sloped site from the patio to the pool, allowing the home to “drape” over the topography.
Steps lead down the sloped site from the patio to the pool, allowing the home to “drape” over the topography.