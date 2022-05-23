Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RFL

Pools & Patios

View 47 Photos
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
3550 Meier Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, from The Value of Architecture of Compass.
3550 Meier Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,495,000 by Brian Linder, AIA, from The Value of Architecture of Compass.
The sun-filled bathroom awaiting in the primary suite features a spacious tiled shower.
The sun-filled bathroom awaiting in the primary suite features a spacious tiled shower.
6323 NW Manor Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,585,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design.
6323 NW Manor Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,585,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
The in-ground pool is placed between the primary bedroom and the casita.
The in-ground pool is placed between the primary bedroom and the casita.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
The renovation introduced additional steel beams to reinforce the “sagging cantilevered roof.” The team also added insulation, rebuilt the chimney/parapet, and supplemented roof shingles with ones that were consistent with the originals.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
Floor Plan of The Rambler by Best Practice Architecture
Floor Plan of The Rambler by Best Practice Architecture
Wide wooden steps lead up to the a large outdoor deck, which has been carefully built around a soaring tree. The stone chimney pops against the home's sleek black exterior.
Wide wooden steps lead up to the a large outdoor deck, which has been carefully built around a soaring tree. The stone chimney pops against the home's sleek black exterior.
Techo-Bloc’s large-format Para slab is ideal for creating a clean, elegant garden design that complements the wild beauty of native plants. Here, the Para slab in Greyed Nickel has been paired with the Raffinato step in Greyed Nickel to shape an elegant garden set over several levels. Black pebbles highlight the linear design and bring a sense of order to the landscape.
Techo-Bloc’s large-format Para slab is ideal for creating a clean, elegant garden design that complements the wild beauty of native plants. Here, the Para slab in Greyed Nickel has been paired with the Raffinato step in Greyed Nickel to shape an elegant garden set over several levels. Black pebbles highlight the linear design and bring a sense of order to the landscape.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
"This thoughtfully renovated home just might be the perfect Hollywood Hills refuge,
"This thoughtfully renovated home just might be the perfect Hollywood Hills refuge,

27 more saves