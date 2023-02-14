SubscribeSign In
Light streams through the screened facade of the porch creating a beautiful pattern of light and shadow. On warm days, the porch can be opened up to the deck outside.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
Built to commune with its scenic surroundings, this sustainable home embodies understated luxury.
The kitchen/bar area, open to the dining/living area, consists of a large 5 foot wide by 12 foot long marble-topped island. At the back counter are granite-topped painted base cabinets and simple open shelving.
To complement the charred cedar cladding Vista Residence, the outdoor furniture is crafted from the same wood.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
The vintage-modern look is accentuated by an elegantly curved, Calacatta marble backsplash that frames the Lacanche range. The countertop is also Calacatta marble.
"I’ve been learning that I need an efficient way to group together staples so I can easily see and decide what I need to buy from the grocery store," McGee says. She uses baskets, trays, and crocks to keep everything organized.
This complete renovation of a midcentury home was an embrace of nostalgic ‘50s architecture and incorporation of elegant interiors. Adding a touch of art deco French inspiration resulted in an eclectic vintage blend that provides an elevated yet light-hearted impression. The homeowner was in need of a complete reconfiguration, adding additional bedrooms and re-thinking the main living spaces.
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
The master bathroom offers a similar aesthetic, with warm oak flooring and a cool, crisp color palette. Windows surrounding the standing tub and the shower allow the sun's rays to fill all corners of the space.
A double-sided fireplace shared with the living room warms the deck on cool evenings. Bob sited the house and strategically placed windows to take advantage of shade in summer and solar gain in winter. The outdoor seating is from IKEA.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
Butler Residence floor plan
A natural backdrop provides a focal point for this newly built residence in Fargo, North Dakota. Designed by Peterssen/Keller Architecture, with interior work by Martha Dayton Design, the multi-gabled structure features a facade of white stucco and stone, along with contrasting dark stained tongue-and groove cedar cladding and standing-seam metal roofs.
The rear of the home unfolds around a central patio and lawn. The windows and doors are stained in an ebony color to match the dark cedar cladding and black metal roof.
