Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
This complete renovation of a midcentury home was an embrace of nostalgic ‘50s architecture and incorporation of elegant interiors. Adding a touch of art deco French inspiration resulted in an eclectic vintage blend that provides an elevated yet light-hearted impression. The homeowner was in need of a complete reconfiguration, adding additional bedrooms and re-thinking the main living spaces.
A natural backdrop provides a focal point for this newly built residence in Fargo, North Dakota. Designed by Peterssen/Keller Architecture, with interior work by Martha Dayton Design, the multi-gabled structure features a facade of white stucco and stone, along with contrasting dark stained tongue-and groove cedar cladding and standing-seam metal roofs.
